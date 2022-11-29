Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara by March 2024

Singapore Airlines and Tata have also committed to take part in future financial infusions as part of this deal that may be necessary to support the expansion and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022/23 and FY2023/24.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) on Tuesday confirmed the merger of Air India and Vistara, with SIA investing Rs 20,585 million in Air India as part of the deal. This gives SIA a 25.1 percent stake in an expanded Air India group that would have a sizable presence in all important market categories. Under the condition of regulatory clearances, SIA and Tata want to finish the merger by March 2024.

SIA plans to cover the whole project from its internal cash resources, which stood at $17.5 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Additionally, SIA and Tata have committed to take part in future financial infusions that may be necessary to support the expansion and operations of the larger Air India in FY2022/23 and FY2023/24.

Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, commented on the merger by saying, “Tata Sons is one of the most established and respected names in India. Our collaboration to set up Vistara in 2013 resulted in a market-leading full-service carrier, which has won many global accolades in a short time.”

“With this merger, we have an opportunity to deepen our relationship with Tata and participate directly in an exciting new growth phase in India’s aviation market. We will work together to support Air India’s transformation programme, unlock its significant potential, and restore it to its position as a leading airline on the global stage.”

SIA's share of any extra capital infusion, based on its 25.1 percent post-completion stake, could be up to Rs 50,200 million, payable only after the transaction is complete.

The precise sum will rely on a number of variables, such as how well the enlarged Air India's business strategy is progressing and how readily it can obtain alternative sources of money. Any further capital infusions will be completely funded by the internal financial resources of SIA.

Through this deal, SIA will strengthen its relationship with Tata and get an instant strategic position in a company that is four to five times larger than Vistara in terms of size. The acquisition would increase SIA's footprint in India, solidify its multi-hub strategy, and enable it to keep directly competing in a sizable and quickly expanding aviation market.

“As part of the transformation, Air India is focusing on growing both its network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing safety, reliability, and on-time performance,” said Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

“We are excited about the opportunity of creating a strong Air India which would offer both full-service and low-cost services across domestic and international routes. We would like to thank Singapore Airlines for their continued partnership,” he added.

With a combined fleet of 218 widebody and narrowbody aircraft, Air India (including Air India Express and AirAsia India) and Vistara now fly to 52 domestic and 38 overseas destinations. By integrating, Air India will become the first airline group in India to offer both full-service and budget passenger flights.

It can utilise resources more efficiently and optimise its route network, be adaptable and quick to meet demand across market sectors, and draw from a broader customer base to boost its programme.