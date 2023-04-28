Siemens is extremely bullish on India and doubling down on the railways segment

Siemens is extremely bullish on its India business and is doubling down on the railways segment, according to President and CEO Roland Busch.

Busch said Siemens' growth in India will be driven by all of its businesses. The company has a diverse portfolio, which includes energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and mobility solutions, among others.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he adds that the company will add capex in India and will continue to bid aggressively for railway tenders.

Recently, Siemens won a $3 billion order for locomotives, which is a significant milestone for the company. Busch stated that Siemens wants to double down on its mobility success and expand its footprint in this sector. The company sees India as a key market for mobility solutions, and it is actively working to develop innovative products and solutions that will meet the evolving needs of Indian customers.

“We will definitely not slowdown in contrast, we will double down on our success and really do more,” he said.

Busch also emphasised that Siemens is "firing on all cylinders" in India.

One of Siemens' goals is to use its strengths in India to drive global exports. The company sees India as a strategic manufacturing hub, and it intends to leverage its local expertise to develop products that can be exported to other markets. Busch even went so far as to say that he can imagine India becoming a global manufacturing hub for metro trains.

“We are exporting a lot of electric equipment to the Middle East for example, to other places. Once we are established with rollingstock stronger in the Indian market, I can definitely imagine that India will be one of the global hubs for metro cars for example. So I mean it's a competitive environment if you're winning there then you can win in other places too.”

