English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsSiemens to sell low voltage motors business and buy Mass Tech Controls' EV division

Siemens to sell low voltage motors business and buy Mass-Tech Controls' EV division

Siemens to sell low voltage motors business and buy Mass-Tech Controls' EV division
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Vahishta Unwalla  May 19, 2023 3:45:12 PM IST (Updated)

Siemens shares tank 5 percent in last hour of trade as it announces sale and transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India.

Siemens on May 19, announced the sale and transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India, a subsidiary of Siemens AG. This is with effect from 1st October, 2023 for a cash consideration of Rs 2,200 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

The low voltage motors and geared motors business contributed 7 percent of Siemens revenue or Rs 1,061 crore in the year ended September 2022. Siemens follows a financial year of October to September.
The Board has also decided to consider the distribution of 100 percent of the sale consideration (after applicable Capital Gains Tax, and any other applicable taxes, if any), as a special dividend, at the first Board Meeting after completion of the proposed transaction.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X