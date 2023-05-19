Siemens to sell low voltage motors business and buy Mass-Tech Controls' EV division

Siemens shares tank 5 percent in last hour of trade as it announces sale and transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India.

Siemens on May 19, announced the sale and transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors businesses to Siemens Large Drives India, a subsidiary of Siemens AG. This is with effect from 1st October, 2023 for a cash consideration of Rs 2,200 crore.

The low voltage motors and geared motors business contributed 7 percent of Siemens revenue or Rs 1,061 crore in the year ended September 2022. Siemens follows a financial year of October to September.

The Board has also decided to consider the distribution of 100 percent of the sale consideration (after applicable Capital Gains Tax, and any other applicable taxes, if any), as a special dividend, at the first Board Meeting after completion of the proposed transaction.