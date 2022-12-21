Shyam Metalics and Energy shares shine as Street cheers Mittal Corp acquisition

Shyam Metalics and Energy has acquired Mittal Corp and forayed into the stainless steel/ wire rod and bar mill business following which the firm's shares rallied over 8 percent on Wednesday.

Shyam Metalics and Energy’s shares rallied over nine percent on Wednesday after the integrated metal producer concluded its acquisition of Mittal Corp with a foray into the stainless steel/ wire rod and bar mill business. With this acquisition, Shyam Metalics’ manufacturing business would enter into Madhya Pradesh with additional capacities of 1,50,000 tpa of stainless steel/ wire rod and bar mill. It is aimed at expanding existing 8.85 MTPA production capacity to 14.45 MTPA, the firm said in an exchange filing.

“Ferro Alloys, a key input material for Stainless Steel, is extensively produced by our existing companies. The government has mandated a minimum 20 percent use of stainless steel in coastal areas which ensures a very stable demand for these products,” it said.

The company added that capex spending shall grow to Rs 10,000 crore in the next five years to meet the organic and inorganic growth plans through internal accruals.

“With this development, Shyam Metalics has embarked on a ‘diversification approach’ in the metal space to chart the company’s growth journey and has proposed to further invest Rs 7500 crore over the next five years,” the firm said.

The current manufacturing plants in West Bengal and Odisha which employ more than 15,000 people will further see an addition of 10,000 jobs to the entire workforce post expansions, it added.

SMEL has already invested Rs 2,400 crore out of the Rs 3,950 crore existing capex plan of the company in the last two years. The new investment will also help Shyam Metalics bet big on its exports and expand geographies to newer markets which currently stands at 40+ countries with a contribution of 16 percent to the overall business.

Earlier in 2021, SMEL acquired the aluminum foil metal space and implemented one of India’s largest aluminium foil rolling plant in India in West Bengal. In 2022, the firm also took control of Ramsarup Industries Limited through NCLT which will help facilitate inorganic growth in the steel space.

Shyam Metalics has a very large basket of metal products under one roof. The company produces and sells pellets, sponge iron, billets, TMT rods, wire rods, angles, channels, beams, ferro chrome, ferro silicon, silico manganese, low carbon ferro chrome and aluminium foil products. Post-acquisition and expansions there will be an addition of pig iron, DI pipes, stainless steel/ wire rod and bar mill.