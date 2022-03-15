Shutdowns in China to impact automotive and chemical industry: Deepak Nitrite

"Disruptions in China is in an evolving situation," said Maulik Mehta, ED and CEO, Deepak Nitrite. He added that China has acknowledged that the economy may face challenges.

Chemical manufacturing company Deepak Nitrite on Tuesday said that the shutdowns in China will impact a part of the automotive and chemical industries as operations at some plants in certain areas of the country would remain suspended.

"Disruptions in China is in an evolving situation," said Maulik Mehta, ED and CEO, Deepak Nitrite, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He added that China has acknowledged that the economy may face challenges.

There are issues regarding port movement and transportation, said Mehta, adding that one of the provinces that have seen shutdown has high consumption and production of phenol.

According to Mehta, demand is strong across the board but price rise has left customers unsure. He said Q1 looks good in terms of demand.

"Reasonably strong demand tailwind in the dyes industry," said Mehta.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video