Shree Cement shares rise 4% despite margin dip, expects strong growth ahead

Shree Cement Q4 results: India's third largest cement company expects to grow13-14 percent in this fiscal, largely ahead of the market.

Shree Cement shares gained nearly four percent on May 23 even as the company posted a year-on-year dip in its margin and profit in the January to March 2023 quarter. Its profit at Rs 546.2 crore was 15 percent higher than CNBC-TV18 poll estimates.

Brokerage firms highlighted the 10 percent year-on-year growth in cement volumes driven by industry wide demand pickup. India’s third largest cement player, however, is confident of growing 13-14 percent this year, largely ahead of the market.

“As far as volumes are concerned, we are very clear that we have to grow to a rate of capacity utilisation which is at par with the industry average. This year, we are also expecting some capacity additions in the East as well as North. Given that ideally, we should be growing in the range of 12 to 13 percent where our market growth outlook is about 7 to 8 percent, slightly ahead of the market, but largely because of new capacity additions that will come,” Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement told CNBC-TV18.

With this growth, Shree Cement should be able to clock in around 35 to 36 million tonne in the financial year 2023-24, he said.

Shree Cement’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) came in at Rs 892.4 crore for fourth quarter. Akhoury said, the trend of softening fuel prices is serving as a bit of a tailwind. “Therefore, if everything remains stable, including the realisations, I believe directionally, we will be in a positive zone on EBITDA versus last,” he said.

Akhoury called India’s cement demand very stable and expects the momentum to continue more towards the high-end of single digit numbers 8 to 9 percent. He expects the boost to continue given the kind of infrastructure, housing and commercial space projects underway.

