Shree Cement shares trade ex-dividend — Stock trades higher

For the March 2023 quarter, Shree Cements had reported a 15.3 percent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 546.2 crore compared with a profit of Rs 645 crore a year ago.

Shares of Shree Cement Ltd. are trading ex-dividend from Thursday. Adjusting for dividend payments, the stock is still trading with gains.

The ex-dividend date for a stock is the date at which it begins trading without the benefit of the next dividend payment for new shareholders. This means that dividend payments will no longer be paid to investors who purchase the stock on this day.