Shares of Shree Cement fell the most in three years on Monday morning, wiping out nearly Rs 9,100 crore of the company's market capitalisation.

Shares of Kolkata-based Shree Cement Ltd. have declined as much as 10 percent on Monday after reports suggested that the company is under the scanner for alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore.

Live TV

Loading...

The alleged tax evasion, according to the reports, is said to be the biggest ever to date.