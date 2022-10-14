    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Shree Cement shares gain despite rising costs

    By Nigel D'Souza

    Shree Cement will release its financial results for the July to September quarter on Friday and investors on Dalal Street remained optimistic even as the firm is expected to report a significant drop in profit and margin amid cost concerns.
    Ahead of second-quarter results, Shree Cement shares rose more than a percent in early deals and were trading 0.3 percent higher at Rs 21,127.10 on BSE at 9:30 am. The stock has erased close to 25 percent of investors’ wealth in the past year as against benchmark Sensex which has fallen more than 6 percent during the period.
    The cement maker’s revenue is expected to rise by over 22 percent but its profit may squeeze by 60 percent compared to the September quarter of last fiscal, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts. The margin too is likely to fall to 15.1 percent, which analysts say will be impacted by a sharp increase in costs and weak realisations sequentially.
    Also Read: Shree Cement expects demand to grow 8-10% CAGR for next 4 years
    However, the growth in topline i.e revenue is expected on the back of several facilities that the company has commissioned and higher realisations, the poll said. Realisations shall be 5 percent higher on a year-on-year basis but may drop sequentially, it added.
    Shree Cement volumes are expected to rise around 7.4 mt, up 17 percent year-on-year, and may drop a percent sequentially.
    The Street will keenly watch the management’s commentary on the outlook on demand, pricing, capacity addition plans, and if any inorganic growth is expected anytime soon.
    First Published: IST
