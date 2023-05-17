Shopping on Amazon could get more expensive | Here's why

“As part of our annual process, we have recently announced fee revisions that will be effective from May 31, 2023,” Amazon told ET in an emailed statement.

Amazon India has reportedly increased the commission and fees that it collects from the sellers, which could potentially mean a price hike for the customers.

According to a report by ET, the increase will be across multiple categories including electronics, beauty, apparel, eyewear, pharmaceuticals, home, and pets.

“Seller fee for over-the-counter medicines has been increased from 5.5 percent to 12 percent for products priced less than or equal to Rs 500 and 15 percent for items priced above Rs 500,” it added.