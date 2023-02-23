Shoppers Stop to launch new footwear brand under Fratini and Altlife labels

Domestic department store chain Shoppers Stop will launch a footwear brand under the existing clothing labels Fratini and Altlife, the firm said on February 23.

“Our private label performance is something which we are very pleased with. Today, we have narrowed down and each of our brands have a clear lifestyle lead that they fulfill,” Venu Nair, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop told CNBC-TV18.

Apart from that, Shoppers Stop is also focusing on bringing in exclusive brands into the company’s ecosystem, Nair said, and cited the example of custom clothing brand Zapelle and Zapelle. He said it is a trial that the company is carrying out with e-Shakti in the US. It brought Zapelle into India and has set it up in its store in Mumbai’s Malad as a pilot.

Shoppers Stop’s aim is to open 10-15 beauty outlets every tear apart from the 10-12 department stores. “Year to date, we have now opened 9 department stores and we have got 11 beauty stores that have been opened,” he added.

Nair said Shoppers Stop luxury beauty store SS Beauty in Mumbai will also be augmented by ssbeauty.in and an app so that it is a complete omnichannel experience for its customers. He added that the firm has also gotten into distribution of beauty brands while SS Global Beauty is the subsidiary for Shopper Stop that is now live.

“We have an exclusive partnership and the most recent brand that we have signed is NARS (Cosmetics) as part of the strategic group that we will be bringing into India. We have also got exclusive rights for eight fragrance brands of L'Oreal International Division, which have now been launched into the country,” he said.

Shoppers Stop CEO added that all the capex that the company has spent is through internal accruals and investments are not just for new stores, but also digital ops.

Watch the accompanying video for the entire conversation