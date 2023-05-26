Shilpa Medicare shares drop after company turns loss-making in the March quarter

Its revenue for Q4FY23 was down 22.6 percent to Rs 263.5 crore compared to Rs 340.6 crore a year ago.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacturing of active pharma ingredients, formulation and development service, dropped more than 4 percent in trade on Friday after the company reported a net loss for the March quarter, compared to a net profit in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue for the quarter fell 22.6 percent to Rs 263.5 crore during the quarter. It remained flat on a sequential basis.
EBITDA, or earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation, nearly halved from last year to Rs 38.22 crore during the quarter versus Rs 73.7 crore last year. However, the operating profit improved quarter-on-quarter from Rs 31.3 crore in December.
EBITDA Margins stood at 14.5 percent in the March quarter compared with 21.6 percent in the same quarter a year ago and 12 percent in the previous quarter.
Shares of Shilpa Medicare fell 2.8 percent to Rs 237.7 crore.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs
May 26, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The enduring allure of Zeenat Aman
May 25, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Ahmedabad engineer develops 'hygienic' pani-puri machine, produces 40,000 pieces per hour
May 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read