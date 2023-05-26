Shilpa Medicare shares drop after company turns loss-making in the March quarter

Its revenue for Q4FY23 was down 22.6 percent to Rs 263.5 crore compared to Rs 340.6 crore a year ago.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare Ltd., a company engaged in the manufacturing of active pharma ingredients, formulation and development service, dropped more than 4 percent in trade on Friday after the company reported a net loss for the March quarter, compared to a net profit in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 8 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 29.5 crore during the same period last year. It had reported a net loss of Rs 6.6 crore during the December quarter as well. Part of the loss is also due to a tax outflow of Rs 3.8 crore, compared to a tax credit of Rs 95 lakh.