Shares of Shilpa Medicare closed 10 percent higher on Thursday after the company announced that its manufacturing and testing facility in Bengaluru has successfully registered with the Ministry of Health of the United Arab Emirates.

This registration enables the company to register the products (Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems) in UAE for commercialisation, Shilpa Medicare said in its filing to the stock exchanges.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory (MHRA) department of the United Kingdom government has already issued good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification to Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru facility.

The said facility comprises a robust research and development set up for ODFs and transdermal technologies while manufacturing the same. The unit also houses state-of-the-art machinery to meet the requirements of commercial standards.

Along with manufacturing ODFs and Transdermal systems, the Bengaluru facility also manufactures dietary supplements in ODFs. It was registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) registry earlier.

The Bengaluru unit is actively exporting dietary supplements to the US market, the company said.

Last month, Keshav Bhutada, Dharmavati Bhutada, and Madhav Bhutada, the promoters of Shilpa Medicare, pledged a total of 50 lakh shares, amounting to a 5.7 percent stake. Overall, promoters held a 50.01 percent stake in the company as of the December quarter, as per the shareholding pattern available with the stock exchanges.

In the December quarter the company reported net loss of Rs 6.6 crore as against profit of Rs 9.6 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue also dropped 3.6 percent to Rs 262.5 crore year-on-year compared to Rs 272.3 crore last year. The pharma major’s EBITDA dropped 30.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 31.3 crore as against Rs 45.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare ended 10 percent higher at Rs 262.80.