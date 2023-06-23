CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsShilpa Medicare approves Rs 325 crore rights issue, amalgamation of subsidiary with itself

Shilpa Medicare approves Rs 325 crore rights issue, amalgamation of subsidiary with itself

Shilpa Medicare approves Rs 325 crore rights issue, amalgamation of subsidiary with itself
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 2:50:08 PM IST (Published)

Shilpa Medicare also said that the merger will enhance the growth of the business and attain objectives in a more efficient manner.

Drugmaker Shilpa Medicare has approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore through a rights issue. The rights shares will be issued in due course to existing shareholders on the record date.

Live TV

Loading...

Dates of the rights issue will be notified in due course of time. The board has also constituted a rights issue committee to determine the terms and conditions of the issue, the entitlement ratio, issue price, and other modalities.
A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the firm. This mechanism gives existing shareholders securities known as rights. With the rights, the shareholders can buy new shares at a discount to the current market price on a stated or a future date.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X