Shilpa Medicare approves Rs 325 crore rights issue, amalgamation of subsidiary with itself

Shilpa Medicare also said that the merger will enhance the growth of the business and attain objectives in a more efficient manner.

Drugmaker Shilpa Medicare has approved raising funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore through a rights issue. The rights shares will be issued in due course to existing shareholders on the record date.

Live TV

Loading...

Dates of the rights issue will be notified in due course of time. The board has also constituted a rights issue committee to determine the terms and conditions of the issue, the entitlement ratio, issue price, and other modalities.

A rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to buy additional new shares in the firm. This mechanism gives existing shareholders securities known as rights. With the rights, the shareholders can buy new shares at a discount to the current market price on a stated or a future date.