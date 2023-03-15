The world of logistics and transportation is constantly evolving, with new advancements in technology and infrastructure leading to more efficient and cost-effective ways of moving goods from one place to another. And as the industry continues to grow, experts are weighing in on the latest trends and strategies for success.

Vineet Agarwal, MD of Transport Corporation of India (TCI), spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the importance of a seamless transition between modes of transport. “There has to be a seamless transition between different modes of transport,” Agarwal said.

"The country has to be more competitive whether it is for domestic or for exports – we need to get the logistics cost down. Any shift that happens either from road to rail or from road to sea or from road to inland waterways – all the other modes of transport is definitely going to reduce the cost of transport in the country," he added.

Another expert weighing in on the logistics industry - Vikram Suryavanshi, VP-Equity at PhillipCapital - noted that container penetration is shifting towards rail. "The container penetration between road and rail can shift to the rail side. Both routes have the advantage, so we do not see it as a competition to the road side and it will also continue to grow," he explained.

He prefers Container Corporation, Gateway Distriparks and TCI.

“These are the stocks which will see advantage of container trends,” he said.

A Motilal Oswal note indicates the upcoming dedicated freight corridors (DFC) are expected to change the modal mix of freight movement in favour of railways from road ways. Factors such as higher costs of fuel, expensive insurance may give a boost to the rail freight movement.

