Sheela Foam confirms in talks with various parties for growth, including Kurlon

Sheela Foam confirms in talks with various parties for growth, including Kurlon

Sheela Foam confirms in talks with various parties for growth, including Kurlon
The exchanges had sought a clarification from Sheela Foam after Moneycontrol had reported on June 28 that Sheela Foam would acquire Kurlon Enterprises in an all-cash transaction worth Rs 3,250 crore.

Sheela Foam Ltd., the maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell said that it continues to evaluate several strategic opportunities for growth and expansion on an ongoing basis. The company also mentioned that it is in talks with various parties, including Kurlon for growth.

"There is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges,” Sheela Foam said in its reply to the stock exchanges.
X