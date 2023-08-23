homebusiness Newscompanies News227 crore shares of 37 companies to open up from shareholder lock ins until December 31 Check list here

227 crore shares of 37 companies to open up from shareholder lock-ins until December 31 - Check list here

India's largest IPO, Life Insurance Corporation of India will also have its 18-month lock-in period end in November this year, which will free up 126.5 crore shares for trading in the open market.

By Hormaz Fatakia  Aug 23, 2023 5:31:58 AM IST (Updated)

4 Min Read
A total of 37 companies will have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted starting Wednesday until December 31 this year. A total of 227 crore shares will be eligible for trading as various lock-in periods lift during the remainder of the year.
According to a list from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the companies include recent listings like Netweb Tech, Yatharth Hospitals, SBFC Finance and others.
The list includes lock-in periods starting from one month to as long as three years. While the recent listings mentioned above will have multiple lock-ins opening up, stocks like LIC, Happiest Minds, Angel One, will also have their long-term lock-in periods opening up between September and December.

Here's a look at the list of those 37 companies and further granular details:

One-Month Lock-In Opening:

Starting today, August 23, the one-month lock-in period of Netweb Tech opens. This will open up 2 million shares or 3 percent of the total equity eligible for being traded. Other such companies with a one-month lock-in period include Yatharth Hospital, SBFC Finance and the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech.
With an issue price of Rs 500, Netweb shares went up to as high as Rs 952 before entering a correction phase. They ended Tuesday's session 0.6 percent lower at Rs 791.7.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares
Netweb TechAugust 2320 Lakh
Yatharth HospitalSeptember 130 Lakh
SBFC FinanceSeptember 112.7 Crore
Concord BiotechSeptember 1330 Lakh

Three-Month Lock-In Opening:

Just as the new listings mentioned above have their one-month lock-in over the next three weeks, they will also have their three-month lock-in period sometime between October and November.
Other companies that will have their three-month lock-in include Ikio Lighting, which will have its lock-in period opening up as early as September 11, while most others like IdeaForge, Cyient DLM, Senco Gold, have their during the month of October.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares% Of Outstanding
Ikio LightingSeptember 1130 Lakh4%
HMA AgroSeptember 2712 Lakh2%
IdeaForgeOctober 320 Lakh5%
Cyient DLMOctober 350 Lakh6%
Senco GoldOctober 1020 Lakh2%
Utkarsh Small FinanceOctober 164.5 Crore4%
Netweb TechOctober 2320 Lakh3%
Yatharth HospitalOctober 3134 Lakh4%
SBFC FinanceNovember 92.7 Crore3%
Concord BiotechNovember 1330 Lakh3%

5-6 Months Share Lock-In Opening:

Six companies are a part of this list with Divgi TorqTransfer, which was among the first IPOs of 2023, will have its 5-6 month lock-in period opening up in September, while the others have their respective lock-in periods lifting between October-December.
Interestingly, in this list, the percentage of outstanding shares that will become eligible to be traded go up to as high as 70 percent.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares% Of Outstanding
Divgi TorqTransferSeptember 1164 Lakh21%
Global SurfacesOctober 380 Lakh18%
Udayshivakumar InfraOctober 92.5 Crore46%
Avalon TechOctober 133.2 Crore50%
Mankind PharmaNovember 628 Crore70%
IdeaForgeDecember 72 Lakh0.50%

One-Year Share Lock-In Opening:

Five companies, starting with Syrma SGS Tech, whose lock-in period opens up as early as this Friday, are a part of this list. Nearly half of the outstanding shares of most of the companies in this list will be freed up for trading.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares% Of Outstanding
Syrma SGS TechAugust 254.2 Crore24%
Tracxn TechOctober 183.9 Crore38%
Fusion Micro FinanceNovember 104.9 Crore48%
Kaynes TechNovember 202.5 Crore44%
Dharmaj Crop GuardDecember 161.6 Crore49%

1.5-2 Years Share Lock-In Opening:

India's largest IPO will see 20 percent of its outstanding shares free up for trading in November this year. Apart from LIC, this list also includes companies like Aether, Ethos and another late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company - Star Health Insurance.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares% Of Outstanding
Veranda LearningOctober 91.1 Crore20%
Campus ActivewearNovember 46.1 Crore20%
LICNovember 13126.5 Crore20%
EthosNovember 2847 Lakh20%
eMudhraNovember 281.6 Crore20%
AetherDecember 42.5 Crore20%
Star Health InsuranceDecember 625 Lakh0.40%
Three-Year Share Lock-In Opening:
Lastly, companies that listed during the Covid-19 year of 2020 and post that will see their three-year share lock-in period opening up between September and December. Happiest Minds, one of the most successful IPOs in recent times will also see 20 percent of its outstanding shares free up for trade in September.
Other companies in this list include Mazagon Dock, Angel One, Route Mobile, CAMS and others.
StockLock-In Period EndingNo. Of Shares% Of Outstanding
Happiest MindsSeptember 152.8 Crore20%
Route MobileSeptember 161.1 Crore20%
Chemcon SpecialitySeptember 2970 Lakh20%
CAMSSeptember 291 Crore20%
Angel OneOctober 31.6 Crore20%
Mazagon DockOctober 94 Crore20%
Likhitha InfraNovember 140 Lakh20%
Gland PharmaNovember 203.3 Crore20%
Restaurant BrandsDecember 117.6 Crore20%
Mrs. Bectors FoodDecember 261.2 Crore20%
 
First Published: Aug 23, 2023 5:29 AM IST
