227 crore shares of 37 companies to open up from shareholder lock-ins until December 31 - Check list here

A total of 37 companies will have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins lifted starting Wednesday until December 31 this year. A total of 227 crore shares will be eligible for trading as various lock-in periods lift during the remainder of the year.

According to a list from Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the companies include recent listings like Netweb Tech, Yatharth Hospitals, SBFC Finance and others.

The list includes lock-in periods starting from one month to as long as three years. While the recent listings mentioned above will have multiple lock-ins opening up, stocks like LIC, Happiest Minds, Angel One, will also have their long-term lock-in periods opening up between September and December.

Here's a look at the list of those 37 companies and further granular details:

One-Month Lock-In Opening:

Starting today, August 23, the one-month lock-in period of Netweb Tech opens. This will open up 2 million shares or 3 percent of the total equity eligible for being traded. Other such companies with a one-month lock-in period include Yatharth Hospital, SBFC Finance and the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech.

With an issue price of Rs 500, Netweb shares went up to as high as Rs 952 before entering a correction phase. They ended Tuesday's session 0.6 percent lower at Rs 791.7.

Stock Lock-In Period Ending No. Of Shares Netweb Tech August 23 20 Lakh Yatharth Hospital September 1 30 Lakh SBFC Finance September 11 2.7 Crore Concord Biotech September 13 30 Lakh

Three-Month Lock-In Opening:

Just as the new listings mentioned above have their one-month lock-in over the next three weeks, they will also have their three-month lock-in period sometime between October and November.

Other companies that will have their three-month lock-in include Ikio Lighting, which will have its lock-in period opening up as early as September 11, while most others like IdeaForge, Cyient DLM, Senco Gold, have their during the month of October.

Stock Lock-In Period Ending No. Of Shares % Of Outstanding Ikio Lighting September 11 30 Lakh 4% HMA Agro September 27 12 Lakh 2% IdeaForge October 3 20 Lakh 5% Cyient DLM October 3 50 Lakh 6% Senco Gold October 10 20 Lakh 2% Utkarsh Small Finance October 16 4.5 Crore 4% Netweb Tech October 23 20 Lakh 3% Yatharth Hospital October 31 34 Lakh 4% SBFC Finance November 9 2.7 Crore 3% Concord Biotech November 13 30 Lakh 3%

5-6 Months Share Lock-In Opening:

Six companies are a part of this list with Divgi TorqTransfer, which was among the first IPOs of 2023, will have its 5-6 month lock-in period opening up in September, while the others have their respective lock-in periods lifting between October-December.

Interestingly, in this list, the percentage of outstanding shares that will become eligible to be traded go up to as high as 70 percent.

Stock Lock-In Period Ending No. Of Shares % Of Outstanding Divgi TorqTransfer September 11 64 Lakh 21% Global Surfaces October 3 80 Lakh 18% Udayshivakumar Infra October 9 2.5 Crore 46% Avalon Tech October 13 3.2 Crore 50% Mankind Pharma November 6 28 Crore 70% IdeaForge December 7 2 Lakh 0.50%

One-Year Share Lock-In Opening:

Five companies, starting with Syrma SGS Tech, whose lock-in period opens up as early as this Friday, are a part of this list. Nearly half of the outstanding shares of most of the companies in this list will be freed up for trading.

Stock Lock-In Period Ending No. Of Shares % Of Outstanding Syrma SGS Tech August 25 4.2 Crore 24% Tracxn Tech October 18 3.9 Crore 38% Fusion Micro Finance November 10 4.9 Crore 48% Kaynes Tech November 20 2.5 Crore 44% Dharmaj Crop Guard December 16 1.6 Crore 49%

1.5-2 Years Share Lock-In Opening:

India's largest IPO will see 20 percent of its outstanding shares free up for trading in November this year. Apart from LIC, this list also includes companies like Aether, Ethos and another late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company - Star Health Insurance.

Stock Lock-In Period Ending No. Of Shares % Of Outstanding Veranda Learning October 9 1.1 Crore 20% Campus Activewear November 4 6.1 Crore 20% LIC November 13 126.5 Crore 20% Ethos November 28 47 Lakh 20% eMudhra November 28 1.6 Crore 20% Aether December 4 2.5 Crore 20% Star Health Insurance December 6 25 Lakh 0.40%

Three-Year Share Lock-In Opening:

Lastly, companies that listed during the Covid-19 year of 2020 and post that will see their three-year share lock-in period opening up between September and December. Happiest Minds, one of the most successful IPOs in recent times will also see 20 percent of its outstanding shares free up for trade in September.

Other companies in this list include Mazagon Dock, Angel One, Route Mobile, CAMS and others.