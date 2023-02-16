Hospital chain Shalby gets approval from Indonesian Health Ministry to sell knee, hip implants

The company has performed more than 1,44,000 joint replacement surgeries so far.

Multispeciality hospital chain Shalby Ltd. has received approval from the Indonesian health ministry for the sale of knee implants, hip systems, knee and hip instruments in the country.

The hospital chain in an exchange filing stated that following the approval from the Ministry of Health, Indonesia, its subsidiary Shalby Global Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore (SGT), can import the said implants and medical devices from the United States and sell them in Indonesia.

This development is fully in line with the company’s strategy to grow the Orthopaedic implant business and establish its footprint in the medical device market internationally, the filing stated.

The synergies between the businesses will bring in immediate benefits of sourcing USFDA-approved quality implants into Indonesia through its distribution channels, Shalby said.

The hospital chain reported an 18 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 15.3 crore for the December quarter. Its revenue grew by 25 percent from last year to Rs 202.5 crore. However, margins were down to 15 percent in the compared to 18 percent in the year-ago period.

Shalby operates a chain of 10 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and three Orthopedic Centres in India. It has an aggregate bed capacity of over 2,000 hospital beds. The company has also diversified into Knee and Hip Implants manufacturing in the US.

The company has performed more than 1,44,000 joint replacement surgeries so far and continues to be the leader in India and globally in terms of the volume of surgeries performed annually.

Shares of Shalby gained as much as 5 percent in intraday trade by cooled off sharply to end flat at Rs 136.50.