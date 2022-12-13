The 25-year-old, along with his business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, has launched a lifestyle company Slab Ventures, which has tied up with the local arm of world’s largest brewing company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has announced his maiden foray into the business world days after he announced his decision to debut as showrunner, director and screenwriter of a web series. The 25-year-old, along with his business partners Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva, plans to launch a premium vodka brand in India and later expand into the brown spirits market. For this, the trio has launched a lifestyle company Slab Ventures, which has tied up with the local arm of the world’s largest brewing company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), famous for its Budweiser and Corona beer.

Khan and his partners have launched a new luxury lifestyle collective named D’YAVOL, which means devil in Slavic languages. The brand will have products across fashion and beverage categories. It will also host exclusive experiential events appealing to the country’s affluent consumers, The Times of India reported.

The first product offering of the brand will be D’YAVOL Vodka.

According to Khan, the three spent five years conceptualising and building the brand and also choosing the product it would offer. Singh and Blagoeva are Khan’s family friends-turned-business partners.

Even though the brand will offer vodka as the first product, it plans to launch other beverages and apparel lines with limited edition collections soon. According to the founders, each product will be a mix of heritage and exceptional quality, designed to heighten the user experience.

“We wanted to create a brand that is age-agnostic, extremely high quality and is relatable and cool,” TOI.com quoted Khan as saying.

D’YAVOL, which is imported from Poland, is available in Maharashtra for Rs 5,000, in Goa for Rs 4,000 and in Karnataka for Rs 6,500, Mint reported. Soon, the brand will be available in Delhi, and the top cities of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. The product will compete with Bacardi’s Grey Goose and LVMH’s Belvedere.

Slab’s apparel collection is likely to hit the market by March-April 2023.