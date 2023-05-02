Seshasayee Paper and Boards Q4 Results: Net profit doubles, board approves Rs 700 crore capex

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter grew 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 573.2 crore, compared to Rs 471 crore.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.’s profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net profit increased to Rs 117.67 crore, from Rs 56.63 crore during the same period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Seshasayee Paper and Boards reported a 5.4 percent rise in net profit for the March quarter, while the revenue from operations advanced 3.1 percent during the period.

Operating profit or EBITDA for the quarter nearly doubled to Rs 156.84 crore, while EBITDA margin rose by 1,000 basis points to 27 percent, from 17 percent last year.

The company's board has also approved a proposal to expand the paper capacity at the company's manufacturing facility in Erode from 1.65 lakh tonnes per annum to 2.31 lakh tonnes per annum and pulp capacity to 2.52 lakh tonnes from 1.8 lakh tonnes per annum.

First phase of the Mill Development Plan (MDP) will enhance the pulp capacity with a marginal enhancement of paper capacity. An expanded pulp capacity will help replacing the costlir purchased pulp.

An application with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change for clearance will be filed shortly.

The MDP Phase-I is likely to be completed in 30 months from the date of clearance received and the entire Rs 700 crore capex will be funded through internal accruals.

Shares of Seshasayee Paper and Boards are trading 0.8 percent higher at Rs 282.90.