Seshasayee Paper and Boards Q4 Results: Net profit doubles, board approves Rs 700 crore capex

May 2, 2023

The company’s revenue from operations in the quarter grew 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 573.2 crore, compared to Rs 471 crore.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.’s profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net profit increased to Rs 117.67 crore, from Rs 56.63 crore during the same period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Seshasayee Paper and Boards reported a 5.4 percent rise in net profit for the March quarter, while the revenue from operations advanced 3.1 percent during the period.
