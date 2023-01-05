Servify acquires conversational bot platform Jubi.ai in cash and equity deal

All personnel in Jubi.ai will join Servify’s Technology, Product and Innovation functions, following the deal, while the founders Subhadeep Bhattacharya and Souvik Das will become part of Servify’s Product and Engineering leadership teams.

Servify, a global product lifecycle management platform, announced on Thursday the acquisition of Jubi.ai, an AI-driven engagement platform used to automate customer support and sales. The cash and equity deal will see Jubi.ai become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Servify.

Jubi.ai, started in 2017, targets the automating sales and support conversations, leveraging deep-data and Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities, including chat, video and vernacular commerce. The company has a strong presence in the financial services sector where it has helped organisations like Bajaj, Mahindra, Bharti Axa, IDFC, TATA etc and other sectors, including multiple SDG-aligned social impact clients.

“We believe the future of customer experience and support is about deep empathy with a layer of automation. Interactions will not be on any app or portal leave alone call center, but on SMS or WhatsApp UI that’s already in the user’s hands. So all the support solutions have to be built around those interfaces; that’s where the Jubi solution comes in handy for us. We are super happy to welcome Subhadeep, Souvik and the entire team, as we see them sharing exactly the same philosophy like ours”, said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder of Servify.

“This is the perfect time for us to join hands with Servify, as more and more enterprises are looking to offer AI-driven engagement solutions to their consumers. Together, we’re certain that we can drive business transformations for all our partners. Servify, in my belief, can also be a significant contributor to the circular economy ahead - and thus happen to be a great fitment for our AI-led impact tech stack overall,” said Subhadeep Bhattacharyya, co-founder and CEO of Jubi.ai.

On this acquisition, Sanam Rawal, Partner at Passion Connect and Swati Gupta, Core Team Member (Acquihire and Acquisitions) at Passion Connect say, “The right candidates and connections with other startups make all the difference when it comes to growth. Between Servify and Jubi.AI, we saw a clear upward path with them joining hands since they complement each other so well, making it a great fit. We wish the founders the best of luck for their future!”