Sequoia India rebrands to Peak XV Partners, to invest $2.5 billion of uninvested capital

"Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and SEA," the company said in a statement.

Venture capital firm Sequoia India & Southeast Asia on Tuesday said it's rebranding the company to Peak XV Partners and will operate as a fully independent firm.

Sequoia India & SEA has raised $9.2 billion across 13 funds, invested in over 400 startups in the region, and has seen over 50 companies cross $1 billion in value already, 19 IPOs, and multiple successful M&A events, resulting in $4.5 billion of realised exits so far.

Further, Peak XV said, "We are excited to have $2.5 billion of uninvested capital to continue our mission of supporting outlier founders and doubling down in our region and beyond."

In terms of strategy, Peak XV Partners said it will continue to focus on all of the existing sectors, including SaaS, AI, developer tools, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, fintech, climate tech, health tech, and consumer.

Speaking about the rebranding, Shailendra Singh, managing director of Peak XV Partners, said since inception, Sequoia Capital (US/Europe), Sequoia China, and Sequoia India/SEA have been built as separate businesses with independent investment decision-making.

"However, over the years, the strategies for each business have diverged and our scale and market leadership across different geographies has started to result in brand confusion and portfolio conflict," he noted.

"This has led the leaders of each business to collectively decide to move to fully independent partnerships with distinct brands, in order to serve our founders and Limited Partners in the best manner," Singh added.