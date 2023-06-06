Sequoia India rebrands to Peak XV Partners, to invest $2.5 billion of uninvested capital

2 Min(s) Read
"Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and SEA," the company said in a statement.
Venture capital firm Sequoia India & Southeast Asia on Tuesday said it's rebranding the company to Peak XV Partners and will operate as a fully independent firm.
Sequoia India & SEA has raised $9.2 billion across 13 funds, invested in over 400 startups in the region, and has seen over 50 companies cross $1 billion in value already, 19 IPOs, and multiple successful M&A events, resulting in $4.5 billion of realised exits so far.