Sequoia India rebrands to Peak XV Partners, to invest $2.5 billion of uninvested capital

Venture capital firm Sequoia India & Southeast Asia on Tuesday said it's rebranding the company to Peak XV Partners and will operate as a fully independent firm.

"Our firm will continue to be managed by the present leadership team and will continue to invest from the most recently raised set of funds focused on India and SEA," the company said in a statement.