Sequoia Capital to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Sources

Sequoia Capital to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Sources

Sequoia Capital to sell 10% stake in Go Fashion via block deal: Sources
By Vivek Iyer  Jun 11, 2023 6:30:33 PM IST (Published)

According to sources close to the matter, the sale will be executed through a block deal and will involve up to 10.18 percent of Go Fashion's stake.

American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital is set to sell a significant stake in fashion retailer comapny Go Fashion. According to sources close to the matter, the sale will be executed through a block deal and will involve up to 10.18 percent of Go Fashion's stake.
The agreed price for each share in the transaction is set at Rs 1,135. This move is expected to result in a block deal worth approximately Rs 624 crore.
Sequoia India, the largest venture capital firm in the country, boasts an impressive portfolio with assets under management worth a staggering $9 billion.
