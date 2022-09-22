Sequoia-backed unicorn Zetwerk sees six-fold jump in revenue, loss remains unchanged in FY22

By Akhil V

Mini Zetwerk, which connects companies with manufacturers to turn custom designs into finished products from nail clippers to aircraft engine components, witnessed a six-fold jump in its Gross Merchandise Value at Rs 5,718 crore in the previous fiscal.

B2B manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk registered a six-fold growth in operating revenue at Rs 4,961 crore in FY22.

The bottomline, however, remains the same compared to the previous financial year, with a Rs 42-crore loss due to non-cash employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) expenses, according to the startup's statement.

If these expenses are excluded, on an operational level, Zetwerk said it recorded its first full year of profitability with a positive EBITDA of Rs 57 crore.

As of September 2022, the B2B unicorn has an open order book of Rs 9,750 crore, after securing orders worth Rs 11,200 crore in FY22.

"Most of Zetwerk’s growth has come on the back of increased spending from repeat customers who use Zetwerk technology and supply chain to drive faster lead times, improved quality and better visibility into their sourcing requirements," said the statement.

Venturing into international markets such as North America and reducing reliance on industrial clients by adding consumer businesses to the portfolio were among the two strategic shifts behind Zetwerk's growth, the company added.

In FY22, revenue from the industrials segment contributed 70 percent to the total revenue with the rest coming from the consumer businesses. Also, international clients accounted for 16 percent of the revenue.

"Growth-enhancing measures and policy interventions such as production-linked incentives have started to show positive results by attracting investments in highly complex manufacturing domains such as semiconductors and consumer electronics," the company said.

Over the next 12 months, Zetwerk anticipates solid domestic demand driven by a revival in private capital into new factories and increase in exports as countries increasingly opt for China+1 strategy for sourcing, especially in precision components, electric vehicles, medical devices and renewables.

In addition, the B2B startup foresees Indian companies looking to localize manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports, especially in Electronics and Aerospace.