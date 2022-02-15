Separation of Chairman and MD roles by listed companies to be voluntary: SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India today said that listed companies could decide if they wanted to have separate roles for Chairperson and Managing Director/CEO. That is because just about 54 percent of the companies have complied with the SEBI directive to separate the roles by April 1, 2022.

The Uday Kotak committee on corporate governance had recommended that the roles be separate. The rationale was that separation of powers of the chairperson and MD/CEO would provide a better and more balanced governance structure by enabling more effective and objective supervision of the management. Accordingly, SEBI had directed listed companies to separate the two roles effective from April 1, 2020. This deadline was then extended to April 1, 2022.

“As the revised deadline is less than two months away, on a review of the compliance status it is seen that the compliance level, which stood at 50.4 percent amongst the top 500 Listed Companies as on September 2019, has progressed to only 54 percent as on December 31, 2021,” the SEBI release said.

“Thus there has been barely a 4 percent incremental improvement in compliance by the top 500 listed companies over the last two years, hence, expecting the remaining about 46 percent of the top 500 listed companies to comply with these norms by the target date would be a tall order,” the release said.

SEBI said it continued to receive representations from industry bodies and corporates expressing various compelling reasons, difficulties and challenges for not being able to comply with this regulatory mandate.

“Considering rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far, with respect to this corporate governance reform, various representations received, constraints posed by the prevailing pandemic situation and with a view to enabling the companies to plan for a smoother transition, as a way forward, SEBI Board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement and instead be made applicable to the listed entities on a “voluntary basis”,” the release said.