Senior HDFC bank exec abuses colleagues during online meeting, suspended after video goes viral

HDFC bank on Monday said that it has suspended a senior executive after a video of the employee abusing his colleagues during an online meeting went viral on social media. In the viral video, Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the private bank, was seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.

For those familiar with banking and financial services industry (BFSI) and or been at the receiving end of their so-called relationship banking pitch, knows the reality. That such behaviour is common and across the industry. The incident serves as a wake-up call for both the financial industry and society at large.

The video gained significant traction on social media and was widely shared on multiple platforms. Users expressed concerns about Roy's behavior and demanded immediate action against him. In response to the incident, HDFC Bank released a statement indicating that it had suspended the employee in question and initiated an investigation based on a preliminary inquiry.

The bank in the statement emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment or misconduct in the workplace and its commitment to treating all employees with dignity and respect.

"This bears reference to a recent social media report. Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and an investigation initiated to gather all relevant facts. We at HDFC Bank have a zero tolerance policy for any form of harassment or misconduct at the workplace and firmly believe in treating all our employees with dignity and respect," the bank statement read.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Roy has been serving as Vice President in a Kolkata branch of HDFC bank for over 16 years. He is a Chartered Accountant who has previously worked with PwC, and ICICI Bank.