Senior HDFC bank exec abuses colleagues during online meeting, suspended after video goes viral

The viral video gained significant attention on social media and was shared widely on multiple platforms. Users shared the video, expressing concerns about the ill-behaviour of Roy and demanded an immediate action on him.

HDFC bank on Monday said that it has suspended a senior executive after a video of the employee abusing his colleagues during an online meeting went viral on social media. In the viral video, Pushpal Roy, who was the cluster head in a Kolkata branch of the private bank, was seen engaging in misconduct and screaming at his employees in Bengali.

The video gained significant traction on social media and was widely shared on multiple platforms. Users expressed concerns about Roy's behavior and demanded immediate action against him. In response to the incident, HDFC Bank released a statement indicating that it had suspended the employee in question and initiated an investigation based on a preliminary inquiry.

The bank in the statement emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment or misconduct in the workplace and its commitment to treating all employees with dignity and respect.