The new offer of Rs 405 crore consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 270 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 135 crore from selling shareholder SAIF Partners IV Limited

Jewellery retail chain Senco Gold Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on July 4 and close on July 6. The price band is fixed at Rs 301-317 per share and the company plans to raise Rs 405-crore. The anchor investor bidding will take place on July 3.

The company plans to use Rs 196 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements and the rest towards general corporate purposes.