Securities Appellate Tribunal to hear Zee's Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka’s plea on June 19, SEBI told to file reply in two days

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on June 15 refused to pass an interim order on Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the Sebi interim order that bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.

The SAT will hear the matter and decide on June 19. At today’s hearing, it said, passing an interim order would be virtually allowing the appeal. The tribunal has asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to file a reply in the matter before the appellant before 2pm on June 18.