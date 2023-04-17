Second order win for Transformers & Rectifiers in past four days

Transformers and Rectifiers orderbook now stands at a total of Rs 1,822 crores. With the second order win in past 4 days, the stock trades 7 percent higher in the past 5 trading sessions.

Transformers and Rectifiers on Monday, April 17 bagged an order worth Rs 131 crores from one of the Central Utility for transformers. This marks the second order win in the past four days. The company, on April 13, bagged an order worth Rs 192 crores and won another order worth Rs 184 crores on March 28. The stock trades 7 percent higher in the past 5 trading sessions.

With this order, Transformers and Rectifiers orderbook now stands at a total of Rs 1,822 crores. In Q3FY23, the company’s net profit saw a spike of 165 percent on a year on year basis, while EBITDA margin rose by 360 bps. The company's results for the fourth quarter are awaited.

Transformers and Rectifiers stock rose 77 percent in past 1 year and is up nearly 15 percent since the start of 2023. The stock is currently trading with gains of over 1 percent at Rs 64.