SEBI seeks 6-month extension from SC to probe Adani Group on Hindenburg allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court of India, seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation into the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

SEBI's application outlines its preliminary findings on several possible violations by the Adani Group, including misrepresentation of financials, fraudulent transactions, disclosure norms, corporate governance norms, minimum public shareholding norms, and stock price manipulation.

Based on trading in Adani stocks before and after the Hindenburg report, SEBI has arrived at a prima facie view, including possible violations of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) norms, overseas direct investment (ODI) norms, insider trading regulations, and norms on short selling.

The Supreme Court had directed SEBI to investigate the Adani Group on March 2, citing possible violations of securities contract rules, failure to comply with disclosure norms, and manipulation of stock prices.

SEBI's application for an extension suggests that the investigation is complex and requires additional time to ensure that all aspects of the allegations are thoroughly examined. The regulator has sought details and documents from seven listed entities, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar, as well as their subsidiaries and private parties featuring in the transactions.

SEBI has also sought various documents, such as financial statements stretching back 12 years in the case of companies listed prior to 2009-10, minutes and agenda of board meetings and audit meetings, details of loans availed and loans disbursed, reasons for loans, details of assets, liabilities, and receivables, shareholding and promoter/director details, and objects of issue of debentures, among others.

Given the complexity of the matter, SEBI in a normal course would take 15 months to conclude the probe, but is making all efforts to complete the investigation in six months. The investigation will require depositions by Key Managerial Personnel and auditors.