SEBI seeks 6-month extension from SC to probe Adani Group on Hindenburg allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has filed an application in the Supreme Court of India, seeking a six-month extension to complete its investigation into the allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.
SEBI's application outlines its preliminary findings on several possible violations by the Adani Group, including misrepresentation of financials, fraudulent transactions, disclosure norms, corporate governance norms, minimum public shareholding norms, and stock price manipulation.
Based on trading in Adani stocks before and after the Hindenburg report, SEBI has arrived at a prima facie view, including possible violations of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) norms, overseas direct investment (ODI) norms, insider trading regulations, and norms on short selling.