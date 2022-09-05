    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Sebi issues Rs 98 lakh recovery notice to Midvalley Entertainment, its directors

    Sebi issues Rs 98 lakh recovery notice to Midvalley Entertainment, its directors

    Sebi issues Rs 98 lakh recovery notice to Midvalley Entertainment, its directors
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Sebi has directed the entities to pay Rs 98.88 lakh, which includes interest and recovery costs within 15 days. In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching and selling their movable and immovable properties.

    Sebi has sent a notice to eight entities and asked them to pay over Rs 98 lakh in a case pertaining to misutilisation of the IPO proceeds in the matter of Midvalley Entertainment Ltd (MVEL).
    The notice came after Midvalley Entertainment and its directors failed to pay the penalty imposed on them by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
    Sebi has directed the entities to pay Rs 98.88 lakh, which includes interest and recovery costs within 15 days. In the event of non-payment, it will recover the amount by attaching and selling their movable and immovable properties. They will also face attachment of their bank accounts and face arrest of its directors, Sebi said in an attachment notice on Friday.
    Also Read: Class 8 truck sales boom in US expected to power Indian auto component makers
    The regulator, through an order passed on May 31, levied fines totalling to Rs 2.3 crore on 32 entities, including MVEL and its directors -- R Chandrasegaran, Sudhir Kumar Jena, Datuk K Ketheeswaran, K Murugavel, Vasan Chidambaram, K Ramdasan and M Pandiyan.
    The order came after Sebi conducted a probe into the matter of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of MVEL for the period January-February 2011.
    It was found that MVEL had deviated from the objects of the issue and has not utilised the IPO proceeds as stated in the draft prospectus.
    Also Read: WhatsApp may let businesses manage chats from their linked devices
    Apart from the company, the directors also recklessly omitted to perform their part, which resulted in the diversion of IPO proceeds, and did not exercise any due diligence to prevent the offence, thereby violating PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.
    MVEL stock was listed on the BSE in January 2011.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    SEBI

    Next Article

    Nomura invests Rs 125 crore in telecom company iBus

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng