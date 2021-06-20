SEBI halts PNB Housing Finance's Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle group

The Punjab National Bank Housing Finance Limited on Saturday said that it has a received letter from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) asking it to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle group.

In a letter to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the PNBHF said that SEBI has called the preferential share allotment “ultra-vires” (against the law) of the articles of association (AOA). The decision regarding allotment by issuing equity shares and convertible warrants was taken on May 31 this year at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders.

SEBI began probing the share allotment earlier this month after Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), an institutional investment advisory firm, claimed that by opting for a preferential allotment in housing finance, PNB would lose at least Rs 2,000 crore.

The deal is unfair to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders and ultra vires the existing law, SES added.

The SES has also alleged that PNB was giving away control of its housing finance unit to the Carlyle Group, an American private equity firm, without seeking a “control premium".

However, in its letter on Saturday, PNB Housing Finance Limited told BSE, “The Company and its Board of Directors have considered the SEBI Letter, and continue to believe that the Company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws.”