SEBI details interim findings in plea to SC to probe Adani Group, identifies scope of investigation

SEBI has stated that examination of each of these categories would require further time to arrive at a conclusive finding.
In its application to the Supreme Court requesting a six-month extension to complete its investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has submitted a detailed status report and prima facie findings to an expert committee in compliance with the court's order.
Based on the allegations made in the Hindenburg Report:
Trading in Adani Group stocks in the periods that are pre- and post-Hindenburg Report:
SEBI also said in its plea that the following investigations would require further time for the conclusion thereof:
“SEBI also respectfully submits that in respect of the investigation/examination relating to 12 suspicious transactions, prima facie it is noted that these transactions are complex and have many sub-transactions and a rigorous investigation of these transactions would require collation of data/information from various sources along with detailed analysis including verification of submissions made by the companies,” the plea reads.
The regulatory body has also requested a detailed examination of the following:
Given the complexity of the matter, SEBI said that in a normal course, it would take 15 months to conclude the probe, but is making all efforts to complete the investigation in six months. The investigation will require depositions by Key Managerial Personnel and auditors.
