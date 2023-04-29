SEBI details interim findings in plea to SC to probe Adani Group, identifies scope of investigation

SEBI has stated that examination of each of these categories would require further time to arrive at a conclusive finding.

In its application to the Supreme Court requesting a six-month extension to complete its investigation into allegations made by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has submitted a detailed status report and prima facie findings to an expert committee in compliance with the court's order.

Based on the allegations made in the Hindenburg Report: