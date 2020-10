Addressing the 11th CII Financial Markets Summit, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi spoke on a wide range of aspects around the capital markets. He said that the market regulator has observed an increasing trend in the number of resignations from independent directors in the last two-three years. They are the voices of minority shareholders on the company's board, which is responsible to steer the company in the right direction.

Replying to a CNBC-TV18 query on whether further regulatory enhancements are required to look into these resignations from independent directors, the SEBI chairman admitted that independent directors are a puzzle, which it is still trying to deal with. Various questions around how these independent directors fit into the board structure, what kind of people should be appointed as independent directors still trouble the market regulator, he added.

Post implementation of the recommendations from the Kotak Committee on Corporate Governance, independent directors are supposed to give reasons for their resignation within 7 days of resigning.