SEBI bans IIFL Securities from taking new clients for 2 years

SEBI found that IIFL failed to segregate its own funds from clients' funds, misused the credit balances in clients' funds for the benefit of clients having debit balances, and inappropriately designated the client bank accounts.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday, June 19, barred IIFL Securities Ltd from taking new clients for two years in respect of its business as a stockbroker.

This comes after SEBI conducted a thematic inspection of the books of accounts of IIFL during the period of January 30 to February 3, 2014, wherein the records and the processes of IIFL during the period of April 1, 2011, to December 31, 2013, were inspected.