Seamec gets board nod to set up wholly owned subsidiary, step-down subsidiaries in UK

The proposed name of the entity is, SEAMEC UK Investments, the company said. The company revealed that it will make an initial investment of £1.85 million.
Marine services company, Seamec, on Saturday said that its board has given the approval for setting up a of a wholly-owned subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries of the company in UK for establishing a global operations office.
The proposed name of the entity is, SEAMEC UK Investments, the company said.
In an exchange filing, Seamec said, “we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, in its meeting held today i.e. March 18, 2023, interalia, approved the proposal for setting up of a wholly owned subsidiary and step-down subsidiaries of the Company in UK for establishing a global operations office. Information with respect to formation of step down subsidiaries will be intimated as and when the same are incorporated.”
The company revealed that it will make an initial investment of £1.85 million.
Seamec entered into a subcontract agreement with its consortium partner for a pipeline replacement project, which resulted in a sharp surge in its stock, last week.
Under the terms of agreement, Seamec will take up some subsea installation works of state-owned oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on a unit rate basis.
Founded in 1986, Mumbai-based Seamec is a vessel management company that provides marine management, dive support, and subsea construction. The company got listed, via an IPO, on bourses on April 19, 1995.
The shares of Seamec settled at Rs 738.95 apiece, down over 3.5%, when the marked closed on Friday, March 17.
