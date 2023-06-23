CNBC TV18
Scorching heat, but no relief for cooler makers
By Vahishta Unwalla  Jun 23, 2023 9:20:37 AM IST (Published)

UBS cuts the target price for Voltas from Rs 1,200 per share to Rs 840 per share. The air conditioning and refrigeration products maker is consistently losing market share with the scale up in operating profit margins being a tough task to achieve. 

Even with scorching heat, the summer season failed to bring much cheer to the cooling products makers in India. Blue Star expected 25 percent year on year growth in room air conditioners business for April, but the actual demand stood much lower. Similarly the month of May witnessed marginal growth in demand year on year, compared with the expected 20 percent growth.

To add to the lagging demand, rising competition is creating pressure on operating profitability. Blue Star's peer, Voltas is sailing in the same boat with rising challenges. This has disappointed street expectations and the stock received a sharp downgrade. UBS cuts the target price for Voltas from Rs 1,200 per share to Rs 840 per share. The air conditioning and refrigeration products maker is consistently losing market share with the scale up in operating profit margins being a tough task to achieve.
What worked in favor of Voltas in the past decade is not expected to play out in future, as there are significant challenges at sight. The rising competition has created pressures on margins and hence UBS has cut the earnings expectations for FY24 and FY25.
