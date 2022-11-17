The Senior Advocate for Amazon, Mr. Gopal Subramaniam informed the Bench of Chief Justice, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice J.B. Pardiwala that Future Group is trying to stall the Arbitral proceedings. Mr. Subramanium was assured by the CJI that the Apex Court would ensure that the Arbitration Proceeding does not stall.

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday expressed concerns that the Future Group was trying to defeat the order of the apex court and intending to stall the proceedings before the Singapore Arbitral Tribunal. The legal battle between Future Group and Amazon has been going on for a year over a decision by the former to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

"The intention of your client is to defeat the arbitration; your client is stultifying the order of the Apex Court. As the CJI I am concerned. As the CJI I am concerned. All ploys by well heeled parties to delay the arbitration proceeding. Your client is trying to be too clever by half.,” said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to Senior Advocate, Mr. K.V. Vishwanathan who represents Future Group in the case.

Earlier in 2020, Future Retail had told the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange that Amazon had sought damages worth Rs 1,431 crore, along with interest for the Future Retail-Reliance Retail deal as an alternative to its appeal against the deal. Future Group challenged arbitration proceedings and cited a change of tactics by Amazon by seeking compensation.

Amazon then moved to the Supreme Court to allow arbitration proceedings to continue.