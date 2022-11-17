    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    SC slams Future Group tactics, says company is stultifying court's order

    SC slams Future Group tactics, says company is stultifying court's order

    SC slams Future Group tactics, says company is stultifying court's order
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ashmit Kumar   | Nishtha Pandey   IST (Published)

    The Senior Advocate for Amazon, Mr. Gopal Subramaniam informed the Bench of Chief Justice, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice J.B. Pardiwala that Future Group is trying to stall the Arbitral proceedings. Mr. Subramanium was assured by the CJI that the Apex Court would ensure that the Arbitration Proceeding does not stall.

    The Supreme Court of India on Thursday expressed concerns that the Future Group was trying to defeat the order of the apex court and intending to stall the proceedings before the Singapore Arbitral Tribunal. The legal battle between Future Group and Amazon has been going on for a year over a decision by the former to sell its Big Bazaar retail business to Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read


    The Senior Advocate for Amazon, Gopal Subramaniam, informed the Bench of Chief Justice, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice J.B. Pardiwala that Future Group is trying to stall the Arbitral proceedings. Mr. Subramanium was assured by the CJI that the Apex Court would ensure that the Arbitration Proceeding does not stall.
    "The intention of your client is to defeat the arbitration; your client is stultifying the order of the Apex Court. As the CJI I am concerned. As the CJI I am concerned. All ploys by well heeled parties to delay the arbitration proceeding. Your client is trying to be too clever by half.,” said Justice D.Y. Chandrachud to Senior Advocate, Mr. K.V. Vishwanathan who represents Future Group in the case.
    Also read: ED seeks documents from Future Group on disputed Amazon deal
    Earlier in 2020, Future Retail had told the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange that Amazon had sought damages worth Rs 1,431 crore, along with interest for the Future Retail-Reliance Retail deal as an alternative to its appeal against the deal. Future Group challenged arbitration proceedings and cited a change of tactics by Amazon by seeking compensation.
    Amazon then moved to the Supreme Court to allow arbitration proceedings to continue.
    Also read: Amazon-Future Retail case: SC seeks clarity from NCLAT on CCI order
    Note To Readers

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Amazon Future Group Deal

    Next Article

    OnMobile Global bets on ONMO and Challenges Arena for growth after subdued earnings

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng