SC seeks response on plea by Zydus Wellness against Delhi HC order on 'SugarLite' brand name 

Zydus Wellness filed an appeal against the May 12 order of the high court, which restrained the company from using the "SugarLite" brand name, as Delhi Marketing claimed exclusive rights to the name. The firm alleged that Zydus was utilising a deceptively similar trademark, intending to confuse customers, and sought directions to prohibit the company from using the "SugarLite" brand name for its nutrition and skincare products.
The Supreme Court on Monday has issued a notice to a firm, Delhi Marketing, seeking its response to a plea filed by consumer goods company Zydus Wellness. Zydus Wellness has challenged an order of the Delhi High Court, which prohibited it from using the brand name "SugarLite" for its products.
A vacation bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and P S Narasimha has granted three weeks' time for the firm to submit its reply.
Initially, in 2020, Delhi Marketing approached the trial court seeking a permanent injunction against Zydus Wellness, arguing that the use of the "SugarLite" trademark or any other identical or deceptively similar mark would infringe upon its registered trademark. However, the trial court rejected the request, stating that the two marks differed in appearance and related to different classes of products. The court found no likelihood of confusion based on the trading activities of both parties.
The high court, overturning the trial court's judgment, held that Zydus knowingly adopted a similar brand name, "SugarLite," despite being aware that Delhi Marketing owned the rights to it. The high court criticised the trial court for disregarding the evidence on record and making an arbitrary decision against established legal principles. It further noted that Zydus' adoption and use of the identical or similar mark did not instill confidence.
The Supreme Court's involvement comes as Zydus Wellness seeks to challenge the high court's ruling and assert its right to use the "SugarLite" brand name for its products. The case will now proceed with Delhi Marketing's response to the appeal, allowing both parties to present their arguments before the apex court.
The high court had noted that the trial court "arbitrarily, capriciously and perversely, completely ignoring the documents on record, passed the impugned order against the settled principles of law".
"The act of respondent adopting and using the identically similar mark 'SugarLite' as that of the trademark 'SUGARLITE' of the appellant even though in a different Class, does not exude confidence," the high court had said.
