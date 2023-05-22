SC seeks response on plea by Zydus Wellness against Delhi HC order on 'SugarLite' brand name 

Zydus Wellness filed an appeal against the May 12 order of the high court, which restrained the company from using the "SugarLite" brand name, as Delhi Marketing claimed exclusive rights to the name. The firm alleged that Zydus was utilising a deceptively similar trademark, intending to confuse customers, and sought directions to prohibit the company from using the "SugarLite" brand name for its nutrition and skincare products.

The Supreme Court on Monday has issued a notice to a firm, Delhi Marketing, seeking its response to a plea filed by consumer goods company Zydus Wellness. Zydus Wellness has challenged an order of the Delhi High Court, which prohibited it from using the brand name "SugarLite" for its products.

Live Tv

Loading...

A vacation bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and P S Narasimha has granted three weeks' time for the firm to submit its reply.

Zydus Wellness filed an appeal against the May 12 order of the high court, which restrained the company from using the "SugarLite" brand name, as Delhi Marketing claimed exclusive rights to the name.