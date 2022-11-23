SC rejects Tata Power plea challenging Rs 7,000 crore MERC transmission contract to Adani Power

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Tata Power's plea challenging award of Rs 7,000 crore Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission transmission contract to Adani Power. The power company under Tata Group had challenged the awarding of the infrastructure project without a tariff-based competitive bidding.

While pronouncing its judgment, the SC bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice JB Pardiwala asked all State Electricity Regulatory Commissions to frame regulations on terms and conditions for determination of tariff within three months.

The Court said that the Electricity Act 2003 gives flexibility to regulate intra-state transmission system. It added that the State Commissions possess power to determine and regulate tariff.

Tata Power had moved to the Supreme Court after Appellate Tribunal for Electricity had upheld MERC's contract to Adani Power. The Aptel in February, had held that MERC’s decision to choose the regulate tariff mode route cannot be termed “incorrect, perverse or inappropriate” as per the Electricity Act.

Adani Group companies, Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra and Adani Electricity Mumbai, told the Supreme Court that the Tata Group company was playing a “dual game, whereby its sole intent is to delay implementation of critical electricity transmission infrastructure.”

As per the contract, awarded in 2021, Adani Power will develop a 1,000-mw high-voltage direct current link between 400 KV Kudus and 220 KV Aarey EHV power stations.