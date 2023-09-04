CNBC TV18
SBI Securities appoints Suresh Shukla as Chief Business Officer

With more than 2.5 decades of rich industry experience, Shukla brings an understanding of equity markets, sales and revenue, digital transformation, business strategy, and customer experience.

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 2:49:04 PM IST (Updated)

SBICAP Securities on Monday announced the appointment of Suresh Shukla as its Chief Business Officer, strengthening its top management team. In his new role, Shukla will be at the helm of driving the company's business operations and play a strategic role in spearheading the next level of growth, the firm said.

With more than 2.5 decades of rich industry experience, Shukla brings an understanding of equity markets, sales and revenue, digital transformation, business strategy, and customer experience. Before joining SBI Securities, he held key leadership positions at Kotak Securities Ltd, where he played a pivotal role in initiating and scaling up businesses, contributing significantly to Kotak Securities' business growth. His leadership and strategic acumen were instrumental in devising transformative initiatives.
"Suresh's extensive expertise in business development and strategy at the highest levels, along with his in-depth knowledge of the equity market, will be of immeasurable value as SBI Securities enters its next stage of expansion. There are just about 12 crore demat accounts in India today, but, given the potential and speedy economic growth, the market can see a many-fold growth in Demat accounts in the next three years. Strengthening our leadership team will help us advance our strategic plan towards widening and deepening of equity participation in India and accomplish our long-term goals," said Deepak Kumar Lalla, MD & CEO, SBICAP Securities Ltd.
“We have the unique opportunity to become industry leader and the trusted provider of financial services by utilizing cutting-edge technology, leveraging the illustrious legacy and broad reach of the SBI Group” said Suresh Shukla, Chief Business Officer, SBICAP Securities Ltd.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 2:47 PM IST
